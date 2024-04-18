Taremi scores as Porto beat Vitória 3-1 to make Portuguese Cup final [VIDEO]

Onefootball.com – PORTO, FC Porto put their recent troubles behind them by beating Vitória de Guimarães 3-1 in the Portuguese Cup semi-final second leg for a 4-1 aggregate win to book their place in the final at Jamor against Sporting.

Nelson Oliveira gave the visitors a perfect start by scoring in the opening minute to level the tie on aggregate, but Porto, inspired by livewire Francisco Conceição, roared back to score three goals without reply from Mehdi Taremi (penalty), Conceição and Pepê.

Porto and Sporting will play against each other in the traditional season finale on 26 May.