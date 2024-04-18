PGPL: Persepolis provisionally move top of league [VIDEO]

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team provisionally moved top of 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Thursday.

Persepolis defeated Sanat Naft 3-0 in Abadan thanks to goals from Danial Esmaeilifar, Issa Alekasir and Hossein Kananizadegan (penalty).

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar were held 2-2 by Esteghlal Khuzestan and Paykan and Havadar shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

On Friday, Esteghlal will host Shams Azar in Tehran, Nassaji meet Tractor and Foolad face Mes.