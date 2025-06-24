Turkish and Premier League clubs queue up for Inter’s Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Getfootballnewsitaly.com – MILAN, Inter have decided to put striker Mehdi Taremi on the market. They signed him on a free transfer from Porto last summer and gave him a contract till 2027 but the transfer hasn’t really worked out. Taremi has been on the bench all year and has scored only 3 times across 43 games. Inter have Ange-Yoan Bonny incoming from Parma to replace him.

As per tuttomercatoweb.com, Turkish clubs Fenerbache and Besiktas are on Taremi’s trail. Besiktas are set to lose Ciro Immobile and Fenerbache who are managed by Jose Mourinho have already lost Edin Dzeko in this window. Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham are also said to be monitoring the situation. Besiktas have been the only team to contact his agent so far.

It is worth mentioning that Taremi is presently absent from the Inter squad participating in the Club World Cup because he is stuck in his home country Iran, who are in the middle of an ongoing military conflict.