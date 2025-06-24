June 26, 2025

Ricardo Sa Pinto named Esteghlal coach [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 24, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (4 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
210 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Portuguese head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto was named Esteghlal’s head coach.

The 52-year-old coach took charge of Esteghlal in June 2022 but had to leave the club after receiving a four-month suspension from the Disciplinary Committee of the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI).

Prior to this, Esteghlal had reached an agreement with Brazilian coach Fábio Carille, but the club later reversed its decision.

Although Esteghlal recently won Iran’s Hazfi Cup under the leadership of Mojtaba Jabbari, the club hired Sa Pinto.

Sa Pinto will travel to Tehran to finalize his contract in the coming days.

More Stories

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh: The Unsung Star Who Took Over Football [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 24, 2025

Turkish and Premier League clubs queue up for Inter’s Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 24, 2025

Rubin Kazan forward Taheri to miss pre-season camp [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 21, 2025