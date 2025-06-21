Rubin Kazan forward Taheri to miss pre-season camp [Report]

Business-gazeta.ru, KAZAN, The striker of the Rubin Kazan football club Kasra Taheri can not return from Iran to the team to join the pre-season training due to the armed conflict. This “BUSINESS Online” was reported by sources.

The footballer cannot fly to Russia because of the closed airspace of Iran. The club is in touch with the player. “Kasra Taheri is still in Iran. As soon as logistics allows him to return to Kazan, he will join the team. The club is in touch with the player,” the club said. TASS in the press service of Rubin.

Today and tomorrow, the players of “Rubin” will being undergoing medical examinations before the start of training camps, the start of which is scheduled for June 20. Previously, players were on vacation after the end of the season 2024/25 of the championship of Russia.

A similar problem was faced by Makhachkala “Dynamo” and “Orenburg”. Their Iranian players also cannot return to the clubs because of the closed airspace over the country.

Taheri has been playing for Rubin since 2024. The 18-year-old striker has featured for the Kazan club in 6 matches.