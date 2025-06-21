RPL clubs interested in Sepahan’s Mohebi [Report]

Rusfootbal.info – MOSCOW, Iranian winger Mohammad Mehdi Mohebi of Sepahan may continue his career in Russia.

According to sources, Sepahan striker Mohammad Mehdi Mohebi has attracted the attention of a number of Russian clubs – representatives of the football player has already received several offers from the Russian Premier League (RPL).

Last season, Mohebi played for the Iranian club Sepahan in all tournaments of 37 matches and scored 9 goals and 10 assists.

Internet portal Transfermarkt estimates the market value of the 25-year-old football player at 850 thousand euros, the current agreement of the player with the club is calculated until the end of next season.

Mohebi has one cap for the senior national team of Iran – his debut took place in June of this year in a World Cup Qualifier against DPR North Korea.