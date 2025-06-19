Gholizadeh will return to Poznan but not immediately [Report]

Sp360.pl – POZNAN, The manager for communication and relations of Lech Poznań assures, Iranian footballer Railwayrzie Ali Gholizadeh is safe. However, he will not start preparations with the team.

Maciej Henszel, the manager for communication and relations of Lech Poznań gave good news for Kolejorz fans “I can reassure the fans. At the time of the intensification of the fighting in those areas, President Piotr Rutkowski contacted Ali and talked with him about security issues. Our footballer assured that he and his family are safe and as agreed that he will fly to Poznań, but not immediately.”

Ali also recently underwent through a medical procedure immediately after the season, so he will not start training with the team. The medical staff determines when that will occur and when he will be able to join the team, enter the field and train normally said Henszel.

The first match for the season will be on July 13 at the Enea Stadion where Poznan will face Legia Warszawa in a meeting for the Polish Super Cup.