June 23, 2025

FC Orenburg hopes Saharkhizan will soon rejoin the team [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 19, 2025
Matchtv.ru – ORENBURG, The press service of Orenburg told Match TV that they hope for the early return of Iranian striker Said Sakahhisan to the location of the football club.

Last week, Israeli Air Force planes attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel.

– Said’s in touch. We hope that the situation will improve soon, and he will join the team, the press service of Orenburg told Match TV.

“The ground route tried to leave Mehdi Taremi from Inter, but could not. We are studying all possible options – a ground route, through Azerbaijan, an aircraft. But so far the situation is the same as it was a few days ago,” Ibragimov said.

Iran’s airspace is closed due to the aggravation of the military conflict and Israel. The defender of the Milan “Inter” Mehdi Taremi also could not fly out of the country – his team currently participates in the World Club Championship.

Saharkhizan became a football player of Orenburg in the summer of 2024. In the season-2024/25, the striker played 27 matches in the RPL, scored 7 goals and scored 1 assist.

