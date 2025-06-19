June 23, 2025

Dynamo MX: We are in touch with Javad [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 19, 2025
Matchtv.ru – MAKHACHKALA, The general director of the Makhachkala football club Dynamo, Shamil Gazizov, told Match TV that midfielder Mohammajavadd Hosseinnejad (Javad) has not yet left Iran.

Last week, Israeli Air Force planes attacked Iran’s nuclear facilities. In response, Iran launched missiles at Israel.

We’re in touch with Mohammajawad all the time. While he has not yet left Iran, we are calmly waiting for how to do all this, because this is not an easy job. I think it’s gonna be okay. The training began, in a hurry to get him back to the club as soon as possible, but it is not easy to do, Gazizov told Match TV.

The footballer joined the team from Dagestan in 2024. Last season, he has 29 matches, three goals and three assists. The contract of the midfielder is calculated until June 30, 2027.

