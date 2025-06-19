June 23, 2025

Blocked in Iran, Taremi keeps close contact with Inter [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 19, 2025
Footboom1.com – TEHRAN, Inter striker Mehdi Taremi was unable to join his team at the FIFA Club World Cup, but mentally, he remains with his teammates. Just two hours before Inter’s opening match against Monterrey (1-1), he sent a message in the team chat to lift spirits and remind everyone he’s still there: “I’m okay.” This was reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Right now, Mehdi’s mind is far from football—it’s on the war. His homeland, Iran, is under attack by Israel, and Tehran’s airspace was closed just as he was about to fly to the United States. He was already at the airport, ready to join the squad, but ended up stuck.

For several days now, Taremi has remained inside his private residence. He keeps in constant touch with Inter through team manager Matteo Tallacarne, exchanging messages or phone calls every three to four hours. Although his family is far away, they are safe, and Mehdi is doing his best to reassure them all.

Inter president Giuseppe Marotta has involved the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian ambassador in Tehran to assist in resolving the situation. However, for the time being, leaving the country overland remains too dangerous.

