Shamil Gazizov: Proposal received from Iran for Javad [Report]

MAKHACHKALA, General Director of Makhachkala "Dynamo" Shamil Gazizov in an interview with "RB Sport" spoke about the possible departure of the midfielder of the team, Iranian Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad. Gazizov noted that there is an offer for the player of the club.

“There is an offer for Javad, we got acquainted with it. But so far, that’s it. This is one of the Iranian clubs. But personally, I don’t think he should go back to his homeland. He has every chance to play at a high level,” Gazizov said.

The Iranian joined the team from Dagestan in 2024, with reports mentioning that the interest received was from Tehran giants, Esteghlal.

Last season, Javad scored 29 matches, 3 goals and 5 assists. The contract of the midfielder with the Makhachkala club is designed until June 30, 2027.

“Dynamo” Mx last season finished in 11-th place in the standings of the Russian Premier League.