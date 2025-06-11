June 12, 2025

Shamil Gazizov: Proposal received from Iran for Javad [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 11, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
215 views

Bookmaker-ratingz.kz – MAKHACHKALA, General Director of Makhachkala “Dynamo” Shamil Gazizov in an interview with “RB Sport” spoke about the possible departure of the midfielder of the team, Iranian Mohammadjavad Hosseinnejad. Gazizov noted that there is an offer for the player of the club.

“There is an offer for Javad, we got acquainted with it. But so far, that’s it. This is one of the Iranian clubs. But personally, I don’t think he should go back to his homeland. He has every chance to play at a high level,” Gazizov said.

The Iranian joined the team from Dagestan in 2024, with reports mentioning that the interest received was from Tehran giants, Esteghlal.

Last season, Javad scored 29 matches, 3 goals and 5 assists. The contract of the midfielder with the Makhachkala club is designed until June 30, 2027.

“Dynamo” Mx last season finished in 11-th place in the standings of the Russian Premier League.

More Stories

Taremi plays down exit speculation: “I have a contract with Inter”

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 11, 2025

Women’s Friendly: Iran too strong for Iraq

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 11, 2025

Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan ready for friendly match with Tractor FC

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 8, 2025