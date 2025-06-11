June 12, 2025

Taremi plays down exit speculation: “I have a contract with Inter”

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 11, 2025
Sempreitner.com – TEHRAN, Iran international Mehdi Taremi addressed his future at Inter Milan after today’s 3-0 win over North Korea.

Speaking to the press after the game via FCInter1908, Taremi confirmed he has no intention of leaving San Siro.

Mehdi Taremi signed a multi-year contract last summer after leaving Porto as a free agent.

Indeed, despite receiving offers from across the continent, he chose the Nerazzurri colors.

However, his first season in Serie A didn’t go as expected.

Forced to play second fiddle to Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram, he only made seven league starts.

Moreover, the 32-year-old scored an unenviable three goals across 43 appearances in all competitions.

For further context, his only goal in Serie A came from the penalty spot.

Therefore, rumors surrounding his future have quickly gained momentum at the end of the season.

Yet, Taremi has no doubt and wants to stay Inter.

