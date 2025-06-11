Women’s Friendly: Iran too strong for Iraq

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s women’s football team crushed Iraq 8-0 in a friendly match held in Tehran on Tuesday.

Zahra Ghanbari and Afsaneh Chatrenoor scored three goals each and Negin Zandi made a brace.

Team Melli Banovan will also meet Iraq on Thursday.

Iran, headed by Marziyeh Jafari, is preparing for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in June.

Iran is drawn against Jordan, Bhutan, Singapore, and Lebanon in Group A.

Iran is scheduled to face Singapore in its opening match.