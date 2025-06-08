Qarabag FK of Azerbaijan ready for friendly match with Tractor FC

Gunaz.tv – BAKU, The president of Qarabag Football Club has announced that the club is ready to host a friendly match with Iran’s Tractor FC.

Tahir Gozel stated: “We would be very pleased. It would be an extraordinary event. We would gladly welcome this club from a friendly and brotherly region.”

He added: “It would be great to find a suitable time for both clubs and hold the match accordingly. We will warmly welcome them—they are most welcome in our eyes. If the management of Tractor FC cooperates in coordinating this game, we will be grateful. We are eagerly looking forward to welcoming our guests in Baku.”