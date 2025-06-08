Iranian referee Faghani to officiate at 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Tasnim – MIAMI, Iranian referee Alireza Faghani has been chosen to officiate at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

The 32 teams are confirmed before the June 14 tournament starts with Real Madrid, PSG, and Inter Miami among the big names.

The clubs drawn from six FIFA confederations are allocated into eight groups of four, and each team will play three group stage matches in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage, starting with the round of 16 and culminating with the final, to be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.