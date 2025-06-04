WCQ 2026: Qatar vs Iran [Preview]

Sportsmole.co.uk – DOHA, Qatar, battling to ensure their progression to the fourth round of AFC World Cup qualifying, will host already-qualified Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday night.

The hosts require a victory from their last two matches to ensure their fourth round participation, while the visitors are confirmed to compete in the 2026 World Cup with a first or second-placed finish already secured.

Qatar made their debut appearance in a FIFA World Cup competition as they hosted the 2022 edition, but the Maroons are now vying to reach the tournament for the first time through the qualification route.

While new manager Julen Lopetegui is unable to lead Qatar to direct qualification through Group A, as they trail second-placed Uzbekistan by seven points with just two games remaining, the Maroons are still fighting to advance to the fourth round.

Qatar have 10 points from three wins, one draw and four defeats, leaving them four points above fifth-placed Kyrgyzstan, meaning a victory in either of their last two matches will ensure their progression to the fourth round, where they will have another chance to secure their World Cup place.

The Maroons may be disappointed to have not secured a top-two finish in Group A, with Qatar boasting back-to-back AFC Asian Cup trophies – in 2019 and 2023 – but they will fancy their chances if they can move into the fourth round.

The fourth round will see all six third and fourth-placed sides from the third round divided into two groups of three teams, with each team playing two group matches, and the winners of the respective groups will ensure a World Cup spot.

However, Qatar must first ensure they secure a third or fourth-placed finish in Group A, and they are faced with two difficult fixtures against Iran and Uzbekistan.

First up for the Maroons is first-placed Iran, who are sat at the top of Group A with 20 points from eight fixtures – after six wins, two draws and no defeats.

Those results have already ensured Iran’s place at the 2026 World Cup as they hold a seven-point lead over third-placed United Arab Emirates, meaning they are guaranteed to place first or second in the standings.

While their place is already secured, Iran and Amir Ghalenoei will still be aiming to maintain their unbeaten record, and given they are without defeat in their last 12 games across all competitions, they have plenty of reason to be confident heading into this one.

Iran’s last defeat did come against Qatar, though, as the Maroons secured a dramatic 3-2 victory in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, but Iran have since defeated Qatar 4-1 in the reverse fixture in this group.

Almoez Ali is the top scorer in the AFC World Cup qualifiers with 12 goals in 11 matches, and the Maroons are likely to name the striker alongside Akram Afif and Edmilson Junior in attack.

In defence, Lucas Mendes has not been selected in Lopetegui’s squad for the upcoming two outings after receiving a red card in their last match against Kyrgyzstan, meaning Ahmed Suhail, Pedro Miguel and Tarek Salman could start in a back three.

As for Iran, Mehdi Taremi is expected to lead the line in the absence of Sardar Azmound, meaning Mohammad Mohebbi could start just behind the striker in an advanced midfield role.

Elsewhere, a similar side to the one that has remained undefeated in their last 12 matches across all competitions could be named against Qatar in this one.

Qatar possible starting lineup:

Barsham; Suhail, Miguel, Salman; Madibo, Hatem, Fathi, Ahmed; Junior, Afif; Ali

Iran possible starting lineup:

Beiranvand; Hardani, Hazbavi, Khalilzadeh, Mohammadi; Cheshmi, Karimi; Ghoddos, Mohebbi, Alipour; Taremi

Prediction: Qatar 1-1 Iran

Iran may have little left to play for with their qualification secure, while the hosts are battling to progress to the fourth round, but their unbeaten record suggests a Qatar victory is unlikely.

Despite that, we believe the hosts to put up a stern challenge as they fight for a victory, leading us to expect a hard-fought draw in this one.