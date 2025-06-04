Lopetegui begins Qatar reign with high-stakes Iran clash

Gulf Times – DOHA, New Qatar coach must ensure Al Annabi finish at least fourth in Group A to secure a place in playoffs.

Julen Lopetegui could not have asked for a tougher fixture to begin his tenure as Qatar coach. The former Real Madrid and Spain manager was offered a chance to take charge of the Qatar football team several years ago, but by his own admission, “it didn’t come off back then for various reasons.”

Now, the 58-year-old feels it’s “the right moment” in his career to take on the responsibility of leading the Qatar team and spearheading the country’s football project for at least the next two years.

But a huge test lies ahead of Lopetegui — who has also previously managed Sevilla, Wolves, and West Ham — with Qatar’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup hanging in the balance.

Such have two-time Asian Cup winners Qatar’s struggles been that Lopetegui becomes the third head coach to take charge during their current qualifying campaign. With an automatic spot now out of reach, Lopetegui must ensure that Al Annabi finish at least fourth in Group A to secure a place in the playoffs, where two additional World Cup tickets will be up for grabs in October.

A massive challenge awaits them tonight at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, where Qatar host Group A leaders Iran, who have already confirmed their place in the global showpiece. Qatar are currently four points ahead of Kyrgyzstan with two matches left — but they also face formidable Uzbekistan in their final group match next Tuesday.

Tonight’s other Group A fixture could also impact Qatar’s fate. In Riyadh, Kyrgyzstan take on already-eliminated North Korea in a must-win clash. Kyrgyzstan, buoyed by their shock win over Qatar in March, sit four points behind Lopetegui’s side. Should they win again and Qatar falter against Iran, the race for the playoff spot will go down to the final matchday.

Lopetegui remains optimistic, urging his side to embrace the pressure. “This is my first match with Qatar, and I understand the importance of facing Iran, regardless of our position in the group. It’s a challenge, and we are ready for it. I am happy with the environment in the team,” he said on Wednesday.

“The training camp was productive and we had the opportunity to closely observe the players, especially those we followed in recent local competitions. Our focus is always on our team, and we are fully prepared for this match. I am not going to complain about the lack of preparation time. All we are focusing on is the match and how we give our best. Pressure is a part of football, and we have to enjoy such moments,” the Spaniard added.

Star forward Akram Afif echoed that sentiment: “It’s our last home qualifier, and we must give everything for the win. The fans’ ambition is our ambition — to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.”

Afif emphasised unity within the squad, despite Qatar staring at a difficult path to qualifying for the World Cup first time on merit. “We know how tough Iran are, but we are prepared. Representing Qatar is a great honour, and we’ll fight as one team with one goal. We, as players, are fully prepared and understand the difficulty of the match. We respect the strength of our opponent, but we are ready for the challenge.”

Iran, already qualified for their fourth consecutive World Cup, arrive in Doha with momentum and depth despite missing a few players through injury. Coach Amir Ghalenoei’s 28-man squad blends seasoned internationals with standout domestic talent. Among the stars are goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, defenders Morteza Pouraliganji and Shoja Khalilzadeh, midfielders Saeid Ezatolahi and Saman Ghoddos, and the prolific Mehdi Taremi. Rising talents such as Aref Aghasi and Mehdi Hashemnejad also feature.

Ghalenoei views the remaining qualifiers as an opportunity to experiment and improve their FIFA ranking. Iran are currently ranked 18th in the world, three places behind Asia’s top-ranked team Japan. Ghalenoei wants his side to head into next year’s World Cup as the continent’s No 1 team. “We’ve already qualified, but these matches are vital for improving our FIFA ranking. We want to approach the World Cup to secure the best FIFA ranking. This is our biggest motivation in our last two matches,” he said on Wednesday.

“We also want to give chances to young players who have impressed in the domestic league. We will have some forced changes due to injuries, and some unforced changes to give young players a chance in the match. We’re not concerned about the injuries, as we have capable players who can step in and fill those roles effectively,” Ghalenoei added.

Inter Milan forward Taremi, who played for Qatari side Al Gharafa between 2018 and 2019, is expecting a tightly contested affair. “Tomorrow’s match will not be easy. These are the kinds of games that hinge on the players’ focus, and small details can be decisive. We’ve had a good training camp so far, and we’re ready for the match. I know all the Qatari players well, and the competition between our two teams is always intense. I’m very optimistic about tomorrow. It will be an exciting match,” Taremi said.

The last time the two sides met,

Iran thrashed Qatar 4–1 in October — a result Lopetegui will be desperate to avoid repeating.