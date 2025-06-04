Mehdi Ghaedi to miss Iran-Qatar match [Report]

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran’s national football team winger Mehdi Ghaedi will miss the upcoming match against Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghaedi had to leave training due to pain from a left calf muscle strain. It is estimated that his recovery will take approximately three weeks.

As a result, he will miss the matches against North Korea and Qatar, becoming the sixth player to be absent from the national team, after Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebbi, Ali Gholizadeh, Sardar Azmoun, and Majid Hosseini.

Iran is scheduled to face Qatar on Thursday night in Doha, in Group A.