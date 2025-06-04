June 5, 2025

Mehdi Ghaedi to miss Iran-Qatar match [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 4, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
372 views

Tasnim – DOHA, Iran’s national football team winger Mehdi Ghaedi will miss the upcoming match against Qatar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Ghaedi had to leave training due to pain from a left calf muscle strain. It is estimated that his recovery will take approximately three weeks.

As a result, he will miss the matches against North Korea and Qatar, becoming the sixth player to be absent from the national team, after Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mohammad Mohebbi, Ali Gholizadeh, Sardar Azmoun, and Majid Hosseini.

Iran is scheduled to face Qatar on Thursday night in Doha, in Group A.

More Stories

WCQ 2026: Qatar vs Iran [Preview]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 4, 2025

Lopetegui begins Qatar reign with high-stakes Iran clash

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 4, 2025

A glance at Amir Ghalenoei’s Iran

Mir Farhad Ali Khan June 4, 2025