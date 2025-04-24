Mehdi Ghayedi scores brace as Kalba defeats Al Jazira to end winless streak [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – ABU DHABI, Kalba secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Al Jazira in the ADNOC Pro League, breaking a six-match winless streak. The match took place at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Jazira took the lead in the 24th minute through Vinicius Melo. However, Kalba responded strongly in the second half, with Mehdi Kaidi scoring the equalizer in the 47th minute and sealing the victory with a late goal in the 86th minute.

The win lifts Kalba to 10th place in the league with 25 points, easing their relegation concerns. Al Jazira, on the other hand, stays in 7th place with 31 points.