Tasnim – TEHRAN, Yahya Golmohammadi achieved a significant personal milestone with the Persepolis football team, reaching 100 wins with the Iranian giant.

Persepolis defeated Foolad 2-0 Wednesday night to remain in second place in the Iran Professional League (IPL) table.

He has reached 100 wins in 162 games with Persepolis.

Former Persepolis coach Ali Parvin had previously reached the record.