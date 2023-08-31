PGPL: Persepolis defeat Foolad [VIDEO]

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team defeated Foolad 2-0 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 4 on Wednesday.

In the match held in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena, Morteza Pouraliganji scored the first goal with a header in the 66th minute and substitute Yasin Salmani made scoreboard 2-0 in the injury time.

Persepolis came back to second place with 10 points, two points behind Sepahan.

Earlier in the day, Aluminum defeated Shams Azar 2-0 in Arak and Zob Ahan played out a goalless draw against Havadar in Isfahan.