Gazzetta: Milan agree Taremi transfer fee with Porto

La Gazzetta dello Sport – Mehdi Taremi’s move to Milan is practically a done deal, as the two clubs have agreed on the striker’s transfer fee.

Journalist Luca Bianchin reports the Rossoneri will sign Taremi on a permanent €15m deal plus performance-related bonuses.

The Iran international has been pushing to move to San Siro, having less than one year left in his contract with Porto.

According to Gazzetta, the two clubs are now discussing the last few details, but the striker’s move to th Stadio Meazza is virtually a done deal.

The Rossoneri hope to exchange documents over the next few hours, completing Taremi’s signature before the end of the summer transfer window on September 1.

Taremi is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Serie A giants.

Taremi’s Milan transfer means Lorenzo Colombo will be loaned out to Monza while Andrea Petagna is set to join Cagliari.

The ex-Napoli forward underwent his medical with the Sardinians in Rome on Wednesday morning.