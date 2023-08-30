Amir Abedzadeh returns to Maritimo

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Iran international goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh joined Portuguese football team Maritimo on Tuesday.

Abedzadeh was a member of Marítimo for five seasons from 2017 to 2021 and played 84 games for the main team.

The Iranian custodian played for Spanish football club Ponferradina last season.

Abedzadeh, 30, started his goalkeeping career in LA Blues in 2011 and has also played in Persepolis and Barreirense.

He remained an unused substitute in two FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022.