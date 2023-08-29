August 29, 2023

PGPL: 10-man Sepahan stun Paykan

August 29, 2023 Kamran D.
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (1 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
8 views

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Sepahan football team came from a goal down to beat Paykan 3-1 in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 4 on Tuesday.

Reza Ghandipour scored for the hosts in the 29th minute but Reza Asadi leveled the score five minutes before the halftime.

Sepahan defender Mohammad Daneshgar was sent off in the 45th minute.

Sepahan winger Ramin Rezaeian made it 2-1 in the 69th minute and Aria Yousefi scored the third goal in the 89th minute.

Malavan were held to a 1-1 draw by Gol Gohar in Sirjan and Nassaji defeated Sanat Naft 3-1 in Ghaemshahr.

On Wednesday, Foolad will host Persepolis in Ahvaz, Aluminum meet Shams Azar and Zob Ahan face Havadar in Isfahan.

More Stories

PGPL: Esteghlal, Tractor emerge victorious

August 28, 2023 Kamran D.

Tottenham consider reviving Mehdi Taremi pursuit [Report]

August 27, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

AC Milan to make a final attempt for Taremi with bid ready [Report]

August 27, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://dprd.kalbarprov.go.id/js/slot-gacor/

https://pps.staisyamsululum.ac.id/-/slot-demo/