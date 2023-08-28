PGPL: Esteghlal, Tractor emerge victorious

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Tractor football teams defeated their opponents in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) Matchweek 4 on Monday.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan. Mehrdad Mohammadi found the back of the net with a header in the 51st minute.

In Tabriz, Tractor edged past Mes Rafsanjan. Mehdi Abdi scored the winner with six minutes remaining.

Paykan will host leaders Sepahan in Tehran on Tuesday. Nassaji are to play Sanat Naft, while Gol Gohar meet Malavan in Sirjan.