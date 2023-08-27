Tottenham consider reviving Mehdi Taremi pursuit [Report]

Thehardtackle.com – LONDON, Tottenham Hotspur could resurrect their pursuit of 31-year-old FC Porto striker Mehdi Taremi late in the transfer window.

According to a report from Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur could look to make a move for Mehdi Taremi before the summer transfer window closes. The 31-year-old was linked with the North London club earlier this summer as well, but the move did not materialise. It seems that Spurs are now prepared to return for him once again.

The experienced and prolific striker has been a proven goalscorer for the Portuguese outfit, scoring 31 goals across all competitions last season. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London outfit.

Spurs need to bring in a quality striker after the departure of Harry Kane, and Taremi would be a quality acquisition. The 31-year-old is at the peak of his powers right now and could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

He has been a reliable goalscorer for FC Porto over the years and certainly has the attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well. Tottenham have started the season well, and they have improved their squad in the transfer market so far.

However, they should look to improve their attacking unit before the window closes. They might need to sign multiple players to replace Kane. But it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Taremi across the line.

Ideally, Tottenham should look to sign a quality goalscoring winger and a striker to fill the void left by Kane. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Although the 31-year-old striker is unlikely to get better with time at this stage of his career, he could make an immediate impact and transform Tottenham in the final third.

The North London outfit have not won a single trophy in recent seasons. So they will look to end their wait for silverware under Ange Postecoglou this season. Signing experienced players like Taremi could give them the foundation to go on and challenge for trophies this season.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old will be determined to make his mark in the Premier League. And with Tottenham considering reviving their interest, it remains to be seen whether he can hit the ground running if the transfer goes through.