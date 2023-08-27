AC Milan to make a final attempt for Taremi with bid ready [Report]

Sempremilan.com – MILAN, AC Milan are serious about their attempts to try and sign Mehdi Taremi with a new offer to Porto being readied, according to a report.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (seen below) reports this morning that the long-distance story between Taremi and Milan is not over yet. The Rossoneri will make one last attempt at the beginning of the week with a bid.

It is expected that the offer will be around €15m. The situation is known: Milan have liked Taremi for months and even back in June he was one of the names strongest linked as an alternative to Olivier Giroud.

Taremi is liked because he has the physique and the eye for goal to make the difference in a league like Serie A. In addition, he has experience in the Champions League which doesn’t hurt.

Milan enquired about him but Porto asked for €30m which was deemed far too high for a player who has a deal that expires in June 2024. The second attempt last week, however, made it clear that the interest remains.

Tomorrow Milan will start the last week of negotiations with clear ideas. If a good market opportunity arises, they will add a striker to alternate with Giroud and Noah Okafor, who in the 4-3-3 can also play – perhaps above all – on the wing.

In addition to Taremi, Hugo Ekitike of PSG is on the list but things seem to have stalled on that front because of the requests for commissions and above all salary, which PSG would not pay in the event of a loan.