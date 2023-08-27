August 27, 2023

AS Roma sign Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun [VIDEO]

August 27, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
Tehran Times – ROME, Italian football club AS Roma have completed the signing of Iranian international forward Sardar Azmoun.

The 28-year-old striker has joined the Italian club from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions I’m feeling. I’m coming to one of the most prestigious clubs on the international stage, and it would be a dream to be able to win a title in the Roma shirt,” said Azmoun.

“Last year, I had the chance to play at the Stadio Olimpico and I’ll admit that throughout my career, I have never come across such passionate supporters. Now, I can’t wait to fight for them and achieve our goals,” he added.

Azmoun will wear the shirt No. 17 for the Giallorossi.

