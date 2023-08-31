Why talks between Milan and Taremi are stalling [Report]

PORTO, PORTUGAL - DECEMBER 07: Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto reacts during the UEFA Champions League group B match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at Estadio do Dragao on December 7, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Football Italia – MILAN, Talks between Milan and Mehdi Taremi’s entourage have hit an impasse and it’s increasingly unlikely to see the Iran international join the Rossoneri from Porto.

Milan were close to signing the 31-year-old striker less than 24 hours ago, but talks between the Serie A giants and the player’s entourage are stalling, reports in Italy claim.

Milan had agreed to sign Taremi for €15m plus €3m add-ons, but negotiations with the striker’s agents and intermediaries are not going the right way.

Sky Sport Italia reports that Taremi has not accepted a salary offer of €1.5m. The negotiation is carried forward by an agent close to Porto who has asked for a higher fee for wages and commissions.

It remains to be seen how much Milan want to invest to convince the striker and his camp. At this stage, the deal is increasingly likely to collapse also because Taremi is a non-EU player and filling all the documents needed to finalise his transfer would take longer than usual.

If Taremi doesn’t join Milan, Lorenzo Colombo will likely remain at San Siro, leaving Monza empty-handed.