Team Melli to face Jordan on October 13th

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Football Federation confirmed the exact date of playing Jordan in a four-team tournament hosted by the Jordanians in October.

Iran is scheduled to meet Jordan on October 13 and will meet the winner of the Iraq/Qatar match three days later.

Team Melli is also scheduled to play Bulgaria on September 7 at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side will be preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.