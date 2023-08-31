August 31, 2023

Team Melli to face Jordan on October 13th

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
17 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s Football Federation confirmed the exact date of playing Jordan in a four-team tournament hosted by the Jordanians in October.

Iran is scheduled to meet Jordan on October 13 and will meet the winner of the Iraq/Qatar match three days later.

Team Melli is also scheduled to play Bulgaria on September 7 at the Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv.

Amir Ghalenoei’s side will be preparing for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where Iran has been drawn in Group C along the UAE, Hong Kong and Palestine.

More Stories

Why talks between Milan and Taremi are stalling [Report]

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Agent Pellegatti: Roma signing Azmoun wanted to play for Mourinho

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan

Golmohammadi reaches 100 wins with Persepolis

August 31, 2023 Mir Farhad Ali Khan
jasa ads, jasa ads judi, jasa iklan, jasa iklan judi, jasa iklan terpercaya, jasa google ads judi, beli akun google ads tahan lama, iklan judi terpercaya, jasa iklan slot judi, jasa iklan murah, jasa ads judi terpercaya, akun tahan banting https://suhuads.co.id/ https://masterads.web.id/

https://dprd.kalbarprov.go.id/js/slot-gacor/

https://pps.staisyamsululum.ac.id/-/slot-demo/