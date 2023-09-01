Taremi to remain at Porto – full background on the Taremi-Milan talks

Sempremilan – MILAN, Mehdi Taremi will not be making the journey to Italy on deadline day for a medical with AC Milan, despite a long and drawn-out saga that looked set to end positively.p

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, it ended with a statement and a photo with the president, like all great negotiations. In this case though the president was Pinto da Costa and the statement was from Porto.

“A meeting between Pinto da Costa and Taremi determined the Iranian striker’s stay at Porto and the closing of the deal with Milan,” it read.

The decisive moment came two nights ago, when Milan said no to the new conditions imposed by Porto and Taremi, at a time when the negotiation seemed to be closed.

The Iran international asked for more in salary, he and Porto wanted to include a new agent in the negotiation. A meeting yesterday afternoon at Casa Milan with Daria Bahrami – the agent-intermediary in contact with Taremi – did not unlock things.

The background of the negotiations is an interesting one. Back in June, Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada put Taremi in their sights because they liked his profile and his goal scoring record.

A slow, remote negotiation began and in July Milan remained in doubt for a long time whether to take Taremi or Samuel Chukwueze as the second non-EU player. They chose the latter and Taremi left the scene.

A few days later, the FIGC decided that the British players (therefore Ruben Loftus-Cheek) would not take up a non-EU spot. Then, in mid-August, Milan approached Porto again to try and get the deal done.

On Tuesday 29 August, Milan made a new offer and Porto said they are willing to sell Taremi. A draft agreement was reached for €15m plus bonuses and the agreement with the player seemed safe: a three-year deal worth €1.5m net plus bonuses per season.

At that point, everything got complicated. Porto made it known on Wednesday evening that they wanted to include a new agent in the negotiation while Taremi asked for a higher salary and did not push his club to sell him.

Milan was thus disappointed by the player, who evidently did not care about the Rossoneri like other summer signings as money became the main focus.

The management organised a meeting at Casa Milan with Daria Bahrami, an intermediary in the deal, but it was meeting that brought great pessimism.

Milan made it clear that they do not want to work with the agents chosen by Porto and Taremi, saying no to the new conditions proposed. Then came the statement on Porto’s official channel, and the soap opera ended like that.