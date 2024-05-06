May 6, 2024

Roma to seek discount on Sardar Azmoun from Bayer Leverkusen [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 6, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
19 views

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma want to make Sardar Azmoun’s deal from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

The capital club are said to be satisfied with the striker’s usage and output.

The player seems to have impressed Daniele De Rossi and is considered a good enough back-up option for next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have a €13 million buy option which so far they have refused to activate.

In fact, the club are said to be seeking a discount from Bayer Leverkusen and are hoping to have this request granted from the German side within the coming weeks.

More Stories

Iran 4th in maiden FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 6, 2024

AE Palma retain UEFA Futsal Champions League title with Iranian players

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 6, 2024

Ebrahimi to extend deal with Al-Shamal [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan May 6, 2024