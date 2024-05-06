Roma to seek discount on Sardar Azmoun from Bayer Leverkusen [Report]

Romapress.net – ROME, Roma want to make Sardar Azmoun’s deal from Bayer Leverkusen permanent.

The capital club are said to be satisfied with the striker’s usage and output.

The player seems to have impressed Daniele De Rossi and is considered a good enough back-up option for next season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have a €13 million buy option which so far they have refused to activate.

In fact, the club are said to be seeking a discount from Bayer Leverkusen and are hoping to have this request granted from the German side within the coming weeks.