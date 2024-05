AE Palma retain UEFA Futsal Champions League title with Iranian players

(No Ratings Yet)

Mehr News – YEREVAN, The Spanish side AE Palma, who have two Iranian players, defeated Barça to retain the UEFA Futsal Champions League title in Yerevan.

Four-time UEFA Futsal Champions League winners Barça met title holder AE Palma Futsal in an all-Spanish final in Yerevan, Armenia on Sunday.

AE Palma Futsal club thrashed Barça 5-1 and won UEFA Futsal Champions League 2024.

Iranian international players Hossein Tayyebi and Moslem Oladghobad are members of AE Palma Futsal in Spain.