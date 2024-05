Tasnim – MADINAT AL SHAMAL, Qatari football club Al-Shamal has reportedly shown interest in extending the contract with Iranian midfielder Omid Ebrahimi.

Ebrahimi had reportedly been linked with a move to Esteghlal but media reports suggest that Al-Shamal wants to continue with the 36-year-old player.

Ebrahimi joined Al-Shamal in 2023 from Al-Wakrah.

He was a member of the Iran national football team in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.