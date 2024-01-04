Azmoun assists in AS Roma win against Cremonese [VIDEO]

Tasnim – ROME, Iranian forward Sardar came off the bench to assist Lukaku with his teams equalizing goal.

In a post match interview, Azmoun said that the squad is ready to die for their club, AS Roma.

He was one of the better performers in last night’s comeback win over Cremonese in the Coppa Italia.

The 29-year-old came on in the second half and helped lead the team’s comeback alongside Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sport, Azmoun commented, “It was a good match, the start wasn’t easy. We deserved the victory, I congratulate the team for what we did.”

“Who wouldn’t like to play with Dybala and Lukaku? Then there’s also Paredes and Pellegrini. I am very happy to play with them and hope to do so often again,” he said.

On the fans’ appreciation of him, Azmoun said, “When I first arrived here it was as if people didn’t want me, but now I have an excellent relationship with the public. I immediately thought that I would have to work hard and I am really happy to be a Roma player. And like all other players we are ready to die for this team, this is my goal.”