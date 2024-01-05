Ehsan Hajsafi among AFC Asian Cup’s ‘Most Capped Players’

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran national football team’s captain Ehsan Hajsafi is among Asia’s most capped players.

The 24 teams in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 have confirmed their squads for the 18th edition of Asia’s premier national team tournament with plenty of interesting narratives at play.

From the oldest to the youngest as well as players looking to break records, the-AFC.com has picked out eight interesting facts from the squads.

In one of them, Hajsafi, who has 132 caps, has been considered as one of the most capped players.

Hassan Al Haydos has 175 appearances for Qatar under his belt, making him the most capped player in the tournament.

The Al Sadd forward, who captained his side to the AFC Asian Cup title on home soil in 2019, will be making his fourth appearance in the competition at age 34, having also featured in the 2011 and 2015 editions.

The evergreen Sunil Chhetri comes in second with 145 appearances for India, while Hajsafi is third with 132 games.