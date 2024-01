(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – DUBAI, Iran and Sepahan football teams winger Ramin Rezaeian has reportedly been linked with a move to Al Wasl.

Al Wasl sits top of the UAE Pro League’s 14-team table.

Rezaeian played a key role in Sepahan’s qualification for the 2023-24 AFC Champions League next round.

Emirati media have reported that Al Wasl has opened negotiations with the 33-year-old player.

Rezaeian will accompany the Iran football team at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.