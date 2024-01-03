Inter Milan moving towards three big free transfer signings next summer [Report]

Sempreinter.com – MILAN, Inter Milan are quickly moving toward the free transfer signings of Piotr Zielinski, Mehdi Taremi, and Tiago Djalo next summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The Corriere report that the Nerazzurri’s progress in signing all three is steady.

Inter’s penchant for free transfer signings has become a major pillar of the Nerazzurri’s transfer strategy.

In recent seasons, Inter have brought in players like Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Marcus Thuram without paying transfer fees, when their contracts with previous expired.

And for next summer, the Corriere report, Inter are working hard to prepare a trio of free transfer signings.

The links to Zielinski, Taremi, and Djalo are now well-established.

And according to the Corriere, all three are more and more likely to join Inter by the day.

In the case of Zielinski, everything will come down to the Pole’s decision.

Napoli may not have fully given up on extending the 29-year-old midfielder’s decision. But the Corriere confirm that the negotiations are heading in a very negative direction.

And according to the newspaper, Zielinski has all but made his decision.

He is convinced by Inter’s project, and their offer. The Nerazzurri have put a three-year deal with an option of a further season on the table.

The Nerazzurri are offering Zielinski wages of €4.5 million net per season.

There are other clubs keen on snatching Zielinski on a free transfer. These include Juventus, West Ham United, and Red Bull Leipzig.

But it’s Inter who lead the way, the Corriere reports.

Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have offered Porto striker Mehdi Taremi wages of €5.5 million net per season plus add-ons.

That is no small amount, and reflects the degree of Inter’s determination to sign the Iranian international.

It looks very clear that Taremi will leave Porto when his contract expires at the end of June. The Portuguese giants’ President has all but confirmed it.

And Inter are the team in pole position to secure a deal for the 31-year-old’s signature. They are in fact getting closer by the day.

And lastly, the Corriere report, Inter are also moving quickly towards securing Lille defender Djalo’s signature next summer.

There are other clubs keen on the 23-year-old. But the player wants Inter.

The Corriere report that Djalo appreciated the continued faith and interest from the Nerazzurri throughout his long recovery process from a knee injury.