Azmoun may join Team Melli squad after January 11th [Report]

Tasnim – ROME, AS Roma and the Iranian football federation have agreed for Sardar Azmoun’s scheduled departure for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup fixtures with his national team.

According to the latest report by Corriere dello Sport, Azmoun will join the national team for the Asian Cup in Qatar by January 11th.

The Giallorossi striker will remain at Mourinho’s disposal for the upcoming cup match against Cremonese and the league match against Atalanta.

If the Giallorossi are to progress to the next round of the Coppa Italia, the Iranian attacker would also be there for the Coppa Italia derby against Lazio.