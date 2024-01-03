January 3, 2024

Azmoun may join Team Melli squad after January 11th [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
25 views

Tasnim – ROME, AS Roma and the Iranian football federation have agreed for Sardar Azmoun’s scheduled departure for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup fixtures with his national team.

According to the latest report by Corriere dello Sport, Azmoun will join the national team for the Asian Cup in Qatar by January 11th.

The Giallorossi striker will remain at Mourinho’s disposal for the upcoming cup match against Cremonese and the league match against Atalanta.

If the Giallorossi are to progress to the next round of the Coppa Italia, the Iranian attacker would also be there for the Coppa Italia derby against Lazio.

More Stories

Inter Milan moving towards three big free transfer signings next summer [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024

Team Melli departs for Kish Island as preparation for Asian Cup begins

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024

PGPL: Foolad edge struggling Nassaji

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024