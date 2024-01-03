Team Melli departs for Kish Island as preparation for Asian Cup begins

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran’s men’s national football team departed for Kish Island in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday to hold its training camp there ahead of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran is scheduled to meet Burkina Faso on January 5 in a friendly match at the Olympic Stadium.

Team Melli is in Group C with the UAE, Palestine and Hong Kong.

Iran will start the campaign against Palestine on January 14 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Iran, headed by Amir Ghalenoei, wants to bring an end to the title drought in the competition.

Iran has not won the title since 1976.