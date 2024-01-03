January 3, 2024

PGPL: Foolad edge struggling Nassaji

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
11 views

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Foolad football team edged past struggling Nassaji 1-0 on Wednesday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Sasan Ansari scored the winner in the 16th minute in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena.

The visiting team were reduced to 10-man in the 73rd minute after Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati was shown a straight red card.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

The league competition will resume after the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Esteghlal sit top with 32 points, followed by Sepahan (31) and Persepolis (30).

More Stories

Inter Milan moving towards three big free transfer signings next summer [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024

Azmoun may join Team Melli squad after January 11th [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024

Team Melli departs for Kish Island as preparation for Asian Cup begins

Mir Farhad Ali Khan January 3, 2024