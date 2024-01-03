PGPL: Foolad edge struggling Nassaji

(No Ratings Yet)

Tehran Times – AHVAZ, Foolad football team edged past struggling Nassaji 1-0 on Wednesday in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL).

Sasan Ansari scored the winner in the 16th minute in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena.

The visiting team were reduced to 10-man in the 73rd minute after Mahmoud Ghaed Rahmati was shown a straight red card.

Earlier in the day, Zob Ahan and Gol Gohar shared the spoils in a goalless draw.

The league competition will resume after the 2023 AFC Asian Cup.

Esteghlal sit top with 32 points, followed by Sepahan (31) and Persepolis (30).