Golmohammadi steps down as Persepolis head coach

TehranTimes – TEHRAN, Persepolis head coach Yahya Golmohammadi stepped down on Monday from his role.

He has resigned from his role due to financial problems.

Golmohammadi was going to strengthen Persepolis in the January transfer window but it seems the club have failed to meet his expectations.

Persepolis, the most decorated Iranian football team, are going to defend their title but they have the difficult task ahead since Esteghlal, Sepahan and Tractor are also title contenders in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) season.

The Iranian top-flight club have yet to react to Golmohammadi’s decision.

Persepolis on Monday share the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Mes Rafsanjan and remained in third place, two points behind archrivals Esteghlal.