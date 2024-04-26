Aluminum defeat Persepolis to advance to 2023/24 Hazfi Cup quarterfinals [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ARAK, Aluminum football team defeated Persepolis 6-5 to book their place at the 2023/24 Iran’s Hazfi Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

The match ended 4-4 after 120 minutes in Arak’s Iralco Stadium.

Oston Urunov opened the scoring for visiting team Persepolis in the 11th minute and Issa Alekasir made it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

With five minutes remaining, Mehdi Limoochi pulled a goal back and Shervin Bozorg leveled the score in the added time.

Sina Asadbeigi and Alekasir scored two goals in the 94th and 108th minutes respectively to make the result 4-2 for Persepolis but Bozorg and Alireza Naghizadeh scored two late goals for Aluminum to equalize the match.

On penalties, Aluminum defeated Persepolis 6-5.

Also, Fajr Sepasi lost to Gol Gohar 3-0, Havadar beat Mes Sungun 3-1, Malavan defeated Saipa 2-1, Mes Kerman lost to Chadormalu 5-3, Tractor defeated Zob Ahan 3-1 and Sepahan defeated Abipooshan Jonoub 2-1.

The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each.