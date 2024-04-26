AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Iran beat Uzbekistan to stay on course for 13th title [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – BANGKOK, Goalkeeper Bagher Mohammadi was the star as Iran defeated Uzbekistan 5-4 on penalties after their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time on Friday.

Mohammadi saved two spot-kicks as Iran advanced to Sunday’s final against hosts Thailand, with the Central Asian side seeking a record-extending 13th AFC Futsal Asian Cup title.

Uzbekistan’s Mashrab Adilov scored an own goal and Sunatulla Juraev levelled the scoreboard. Uzbekistan’s Abror Akhmetzyanov scored an own goal and Behrouz Azimi made it 3-1 for Iran.

Akhmetzyanov then scored twice to level the score 3-3.

Iran defeated Uzbekistan 5-4 on penalties.