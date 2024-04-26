2023-24 Hazfi Cup: Mes beats Paykan to advance to QF [VIDEO]

Tasnim – RAFSANJAN, Mes Rafsanjan defeated Paykan football team 5-4 on penalties in the 2023-24 Hazfi Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

The match ended 1-1 in 120 minutes then the host won the match 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Jalaleddin Ali Mohammadi was on target for Mes in the 33rd minute and Abolfazl Zamani equalized the match in the 48th minute.

Friday’s fixture:

*Mes Kerman v Chadormalu

*Havadar v Mes Sungun

*Malavan v Saipa

*Aluminum v Persepolis

*Abipooshan Jonoub v Sepahan

*Fajr Sepasi v Gol Gohar

*Tractor v Zob Ahan

Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football cup competition held annually by the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran. The competition was founded in 1975 and Esteghal and Persepolis are the most successful clubs with seven titles each.