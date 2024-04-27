Iran’s Derakhshani ready to face Thailand in AFC Futsal Asian Cup final

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran’s Mohammad Hossein Derakhshani is geared up for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 final at the Bangkok Arena on Sunday.

Standing in Thailand’s way is Iran with defender Derakhshani confident a record-extending 13th will be won.

Derakhshani played an instrumental role for Iran in the semi-final against Uzbekistan, where they needed penalties to advance.

“It will be a great game, and we are eagerly anticipating it. We aim to emerge as the winner, and playing in front of thousands of fans will be exciting,” said Derakhshani.

“Both teams are expected to deliver outstanding performances, and I believe the deserving team will ultimately become champions. Being the host, there will be pressure on the Thai team and I’m confident that all our players will deliver high-quality performances.

“Every game in this tournament has been tough from the beginning, and all teams have shown significant progress. We faced professional coaches on the opposing bench, and with all due respect, we managed to defeat the Uzbekistan team.

“With five matches already completed and one more to go, we are determined to show our best and become champions,” Derakhshani concluded.