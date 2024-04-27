AFC Futsal Asian Cup: Thailand coach Rodrigo eyes historic win over Iran in final

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Head coach Miguel Rodrigo is eyeing a historic win for Thailand when they face 12-time champion Iran in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024 final at Bangkok Arena on Sunday.

The Spanish tactician, who clinched consecutive titles with Japan in 2012 and 2014, firmly believes that two-time runner up Thailand can finally lift the trophy on home soil.

“We’re facing the kings of Asia, the best and one of the top four in the world. It’s a significant challenge for us as Thailand has never won this title. Being the host and playing against Iran, the crowd’s support is crucial. I’m confident they will back us in this critical moment,” said Rodrigo.

“They are Iran, and while they can’t be defeated normally, this tournament has shown that they’re not invincible. We have our chances, and I believe in my players. I tell them not to stop now. It’s a very important moment for us,” he added.