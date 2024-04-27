Iran coach Shamsaei confident ahead of AFC Futsal Asian Cup final

Tasnim – BANGKOK, Iran futsal head coach Vahid Shamsaei is confident that his team can beat Thailand in the final match of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand 2024.

Iran reached the final after edging Uzbekistan 5-4 on penalties in the semi-finals.

“There are two differences between being a player and a coach. As a player, you’re focused on yourself, but now with 80 million people watching, the pressure is different. I’ve experienced two finals as a player, and I’m grateful for that. I’m also thankful that as a coach, I’ve reached my second final. However, in the previous edition, I didn’t expect to lose,” Shamsaei said.

Shamsaei was the tournament top scorer when Japan clinched their second title in 2012 and the Iranian legend is determined to win the crown for the first time as head coach.

“I respect all coaches and professionals. I believe in the short time he (Rodrigo) has improved the Thailand team. Tomorrow is going to be a challenge, and I believe both of us will try to read each other’s intentions. However, I’m confident that we will win,” he concluded.