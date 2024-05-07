PGPL: Esteghlal secure late win over Zob Ahan, 10-man Persepolis beat Nassaji [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team earned a late 2-1 win over Zob Ahan in the 2023/24 Iran’s Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) on Monday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Zob Ahan’s Majid Aliyari gave the visiting team a lead just six minutes into the match.

Jaloliddin Masharipov leveled the score with a powerful right-footed strike into the area in the 64th minute.

Gustavo Blanco scored a stunning left-footed goal in the injury time to secure a 2-1 win for Esteghlal.

Earlier in the day, 10-man Persepolis defeated relegation-threatened Nassaji 2-1 in Ghaemashahr thanks to a brace from Oston Urunov in the 6th and 69th minutes. Amirmohammad Houshmand scored for Nassaji just before the hour mark.

Persepolis reduced to 10 men in the 50th minute when Soroush Rafiei was shown his second yellow card.

Furthermore, Sepahan were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Esteghlal Khuzestan in Isfahan, Tractor defeated Foolad 2-0 in Ahvaz, Malavan drew 1-1 with Havadar in Bandar Anzali, Sanat Naft beat Mes 1-0 in Abadan and Paykan suffered 1-0 loss against Aluminum in Tehran.

With four weeks remaining, Esteghlal lead the table with 57 points, one point above Persepolis.