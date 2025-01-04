PGPL: Esteghlal, Sepahan share the spoils [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Esteghlal and Sepahan football teams shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Thursday.

In the match held in Tehran’s Shar-e Qods Stadium, Masoud Juma gave Esteghlal a lead in 22nd minute but Mehdi Limouchi canceled out his goal in the 74th minute.

Sepahan were reduced to 10-man after their captain Mohammad Karimi was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute.

In Tabriz, Tractor defeated Esteghlal Khuzestan and went top of the table with 32 points, thanks to a better goal difference than Sepahan.

Mehdi Shiri, Mohammad Nader and Tomislav Štrkalj scored for Tractor.

Zob Ahan were held to a goalless draw by Nassaji in Isfahan, Mes defeated Kheybar 2-1 in Khorramabad, Aluminum beat Shams Azar 3-0 in Arak and Foolad earned a late 2-1 win over Malavan.